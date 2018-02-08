Virushka diaries continue on a yet another romantic path.

Firstly Indian captain, Virat Kohli scored his 34th One-Day International 100 in the 3rd ODI of the series against South Africa in Cape Town. Virat became the first Indian captain ever to score 12 centuries for the team. For those who don't know, Sourav Ganguly's score was 11.

And wife Anushka Sharma was totally on cloud nine. She shared an Instagram story celebrating her husband's victory. With 'What a guy' and 'Uff, what a guy' captions. The Pari actress was sending her love as Valentine's week began on February 7.

Before this too, Virat Kohli made a kickass century to lead India to a comfortable six-wicket victory over South Africa in the first one-day international. He led the chase with a superb 112 off 119 balls on February 1 – his 33rd ton in 50-over cricket but first in South Africa, and Anushka Sharma couldn't stop gushing about it.

The Sui Dhaaga actress took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures with mushy heart emoticons and cheered her husband. Check out the pictures below to see those adorable moments:

Secondly, Anushka's next film Pari's teaser was released yesterday. And husband Virat Kohli tweeted the teaser with an adorable caption. He wrote, "Here's a reminder. This is not a fairy tale. Love it 'with a heart emoticon."

And guess what? Anushka's ex-beau Ranveer Singh also reacted on the teaser. He wrote: 'Aree BAAAAAP re,' with a spooky emoticon.

Pari is slated to release on 2nd March, 2018. The film stars Anushka Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajat Kapoor & Ritabhari Chakraborty in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Prosit Roy, produced by Clean Slate Films & KriArj Entertainment & will be released worldwide by Pooja Films.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Anushka Sharma's parents gave something special to the couple as their wedding gift. Pari actress' parents -- Col (Retd.) Ajay Kumar Sharma and wife Ashima were spotted at debutante author Tejaswini Divya Naik's book launch. The book was unveiled by award-winning lyricist Manoj Muntashir, and is a compilation of love poems. And guess what Anushka's father did? He got a signed copy for his sweet daughter and a caring son-in-law.

For those who don't know, Col Sharma is close friends with Tejaswini's father, Col (Retd.) Anurag Naik, a former army doctor, suggests Mirror report.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after marriage released a joint statement and said: "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

The couple hosted a reception in New Delhi on 21st December, followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December.

Anushka is busy with two projects -- Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Also, Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan. Anushka is also busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February.