Virender Sehwag redefined batting in international cricket. He was a bowler's nightmare. He played Test cricket like limited-overs contests. But did the "Nawab of Najafgarh" find it tough against any bowler? Yes, he did. The "Delhi Dasher" himself has revealed the names of two "toughest" bowlers.

Today (October 20), Sehwag celebrated his 39th birthday. On this occasion, the 104-Test veteran interacted with fans, on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

Under "#ViruDiwas", Sehwag tweeted to his 13 million plus followers to ask him questions. And the response was big. Some of them were lucky to get Sehwag's reply.

A Twitter user wanted to know the "toughest" bowlers he faced in "nets" and Sehwag replied with the names of Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan.

Srinath and Zaheer were India's finest fast bowlers. The duo, along with Sehwag played in many international matches including the ICC World Cup 2003 final in South Africa where India lost to Australia.

Former and present cricketers sent in their birthday wishes to Sehwag, via Twitter. When Ajinkya Rahane wrote that he had wished to be at the non-striker's end when Sehwag got a triple hundred, the Delhi right-hander said he wanted to see Rahane getting a Test 300 with him being in the commentary box.

"Happy bday @virendersehwag Thanks for teaching us the meaning of the word Fearless!Wish I could have seen one 300 from the non strikers end!," Rahane wrote.

Sehwag replied, "Thank you very much Ajinkya ! I wish and hope that you yourself score one and I watch from the commentary box !."

Sehwag is the only Indian to score two Test triple hundreds. He hit 309 against Pakistan in 2004 and 319 against South Africa in 2008.

Last year, Karun Nair became the second Indian to join the Test-300 club. The Karnataka right-hander scored 303 not out against England in Chennai in December 2016.

When a fan asked the secret behind his positivity, Sehwag, who is known for his witticism, said, it is due to his blood group!

Sehwag was also asked to name a foreign cricketer who he would like to celebrate his birthday with and his answer was "one and only" Chris Gayle of West Indies.

