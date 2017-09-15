You can now talk with Holocaust survivors in this museum. The interactive testimony installation at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York enables you to have virtual conversations with survivors Pinchas Gutter and Eva Schloss. The lifelike projections have 1,500 pre-recorded answers allowing them to respond to visitors questions in real time.
Virtual Talks with Holocaust survivors
- September 15, 2017 10:21 IST
