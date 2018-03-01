The producers of South Indian films have made an official announcement about the stoppage of screening of movies down south from March 2.

The move is a part of their protest against the Virtual Print Fee (VPF) imposed by Digital Service Providers (DSPs) like UFO and Qube.

The producers of South Indian films have been requesting the DSPs for quite some time now to reduce the VPF. When the DSPs decided to address their grievance, both parties formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC), which met for a couple of meetings on February 16 and 23 to find a solution to the problem.

But the latest we hear is that the JAC has failed to sort out the issue. The upset filmmakers have now decided to go on strike and stop the screening of movies in all the South Indian states. They have released a statement to the media confirming the stoppage of the screening from March 2.

Johnson, an observer from the Tamil film industry, tweeted a copy of the letter sent to exhibitors and wrote: "Official letter from #SouthIndianFilmCommittee - Joint Action Committee convener P Kiran to all exhibitors in Andhra and Telangana states regarding stoppage of screening from March 2 . #SIFC #JAC."

The letter reads: