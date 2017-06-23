Virender Sehwag surprised quite a few when he applied at the last moment for the job of Indian cricket team coach after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the high-profile post ahead of the recently-concluded Champions Trophy.

Ahead of India's title defence at the quadrennial event, It was speculated that senior players in the Indian dressing room had expressed discontent with Kumble, who stepped down on Tuesday after saying his partnership with Kohli became "untenable."

More eyebrows were raised when Sehwag, who makes sure he has an opinion about everything through his tweets, refrained himself from commenting about the situation even after the likes of legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar reflected their thoughts.

Now, it looked like the Delhi dasher finally came out and commented on the issue with a cheeky post on Instagram, which has a caption: "Finger pointing never got anything done."

Finger pointing never got anything done #unglipenachaao A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on Jun 22, 2017 at 11:48pm PDT

Not quite directed to anybody as such, the Instagram photo posted on Friday, suddenly got viral and speculations were made that he apparently took an indirect dig at Kumble as the latter had pointed fingers at Kohli, saying the Team India "Captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the Head Coach."

Sehwag thereafter came across those reports and totally rubbished them!

How do u have fuel to spin things out of context.If u have any integrity telecast an apology on same channel &do a show on how u mislead ppl https://t.co/Ceu52Y8FL5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 23, 2017

Kohli, who spoke after Kumble's resignation, had refused to divulge any details about what led to the resignation of the coach, saying that he had always believed in maintaining "the sanctity of the change room."

The Indian cricket team has moved on as they are preparing to face West Indies in the first of a five-match One-Day International series at Port of Spain on Friday. In the absence of a coach, MV Sridhar, GM - Cricket Operations of BCCI, will supervise the team management on the tour.

BCCI has assured that India will have a new coach before Team India's tour to Sri Lanka, starting July 21. Australian great Tom Moody, Afghanistan coach Lalchand Rajput, former pacer Doda Ganesh and Englishman Richard Pybus along with Sehwag have applied for the role.