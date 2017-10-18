South African batsman AB de Villiers missed a world record during the 2nd One Day International against Bangladesh at Boland Park in Paarl today (October 18).

De Villiers, who returned to action recently after a long injury lay-off, smashed Bangladesh bowlers to all parts of the ground to score a brilliant 176 off 104 balls with 15 fours and seven sixes.

The 33-year-old right-hander posted his highest ODI score on Wednesday. He was on course to complete a double hundred and former India batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted at the time saying he could set a world record.

Just few minutes after Sehwag's tweet, De Villiers holed out to Sabbir Rahman off Rubel Hossain. Following this, Sehwag tweeted an apology for the South African great for being evil-eyed.

Sehwag, who was the second batsman in history, after Sachin Tendulkar, to score a ODI double ton, had written that De Villiers could become the first ever middle order ODI batsman to post 200. But it was not to be.

"Wow ! what smashing by AB De villiers. Should become the first middle -order batsman to score an ODI-double #SAvBAN," Sehwag tweeted.

Once De Villiers got out, he wrote, "Sorry @ABdeVilliers17 , nazar lag gayi . But always a delight to watch you smash bowlers. Incredible hitting !."

Wow ! what smashing by AB De villiers. Should become the first middle -order batsman to score an ODI-double#SAvBAN — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2017

Sorry @ABdeVilliers17 , nazar lag gayi . But always a delight to watch you smash bowlers. Incredible hitting ! https://t.co/sV0FaCw1oD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2017

Thanks to De Villiers' 25th ODI ton, South Africa posted a big score of 353/6 in 50 overs. The hosts had won the opening ODI by 10 wickets after centuries from Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla. It was De Villiers' comeback match from injury but did not get to bat.

So far, there have been six double centuries in ODIs, all by opening batsmen. India's Rohit Sharma is the only batsman to have done it twice (264 and 209). Sehwag (219), Tendulkar (200 not out), Martin Guptill (237 not out) of New Zealand, West Indies' Chris Gayle (215) are the others.

De Villiers also missed out on erasing a long-standing South African highest individual score record. Gary Kirsten is the owner of that feat, with 188 not out, against United Arab Emirates in a World Cup match in 1996. De Villiers' 176 is the fourth highest for Proteas in ODIs.

Highest individual ODI scores for South Africa (Top 5)

188 not out - Gary Kirsten Vs UAE, 1996

185 - Faf du Plessis Vs Sri Lanka, 2017

178 - Quinton de Kock Vs Australia, 2016

176 - AB de Villiers Vs Bangladesh, 2017

175 - Herschelle Gibbs Vs Australia, 2006