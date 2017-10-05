The current Indian team management is quite strict when it comes to fitness, which has become an important criteria for selection. They have introduced Yo-yo fitness test, which a player needs to pass before getting considered for selection.

Even senior pros, who have proved themselves in the past, cannot ignore this test as Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina found out. The duo has been ignored for quite some time in the national team, and reports suggest that they have failed the Yo-yo test, leading to their exclusion.

There is no doubt about the talent, both Yuvraj and Raina possess. They are incredible cricketers and have been a wonderful servants in the past, winning matches for India single-handedly at times as well, but they need to sort out their problems when it comes to fitness.

Is there a way back for the two left-handers?

Yuvraj, during his heydays, was one of the fittest players in the Indian team, but things have gone downhill of late. His age, 35, also does not help his case too. Raina still has age by his side as he is 30.

Former India opener, Virender Sehwag still feels that not all is over with the Yuvraj and Raina, who can make a comeback by clearing the Yo-yo test.

"We have seen in reports that many players, including Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, have not cleared the Yo-yo test. And probably this is the reason why they are not part of the team. I think Yuvraj and Raina should focus on clearing the Yo-yo test because if they pass the test, they will be a part of the team," Sehwag told a TV channel on Wednesday (October 4).

"Fitness is the mantra for every cricketer. If you remain fit, you will be a hit. I don't think there's any unfit player in the current Indian team," he added.

Both the players were not picked for the upcoming India versus Australia T20I series, which starts from Saturday (October 7) in Ranchi. Yuvraj and Raina will be aiming to improve their fitness and pass the Yo-yo test in order to be considered for selection for the next series, against New Zealand.