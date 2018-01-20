Former India captain Virender Sehwag has hinted Kings XI Punjab will go after Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, who are in the "wishlist" of fans, at the mega Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 auction, which will be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28.

Sehwag, the mentor of KXIP, also heaped praise on India discard Yuvraj, expressing confidence at the World Cup-winner's ability to make a comeback to the Indian team.

Yuvraj, who was not retained by his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has not played international cricket since India's tour to West Indies in June last year. The 36-year-old was out of the national side after he failed the much-talked about yo-yo test on more than one occasion.

The Punjab all-rounder though managed to clear the fitness test in December last year but a dip in domestic form has not helped his cause.

"I think the fans would want Punjab stars like Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh in the Kings XI team," Sehwag told The Times of India newspaper on Friday, January 19.

He added: "He is not in the Indian team, but Yuvraj is still an amazing player. His talent is intact. Even a current India player can lose form. I don't think we'll get a player like him again. If his form is good, he's a match-winner.

"If he performs in domestic cricket, or passes (yoyo), then why not [return to Indian team]? If Ashish Nehra can make a comeback at 36, why not Yuvi."

KXIP retained only one player when they paid Axar Patel Rs 12.5 crore earlier this month. They now have Rs 67.5 crore left to build a new team.

Also, the Punjab-based franchise, who are still searching for the elusive title, have three Right To Match (RTM) cards for use at the auction. The team would be looking at bring back the likes of Glenn Maxwell and David Miller for the upcoming 11th edition.

Sehwag predicts big money signings

Meanwhile, Sehwag also opined England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was bought by the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) for Rs 14.5 crore last season, will trigger another bidding war at the players auction.

"Ben Stokes, Dwayne Bravo and Mitchell Starc are the international players everyone wants. I won't be surprised if Stokes goes for around $1.5 million. I expect the capped India players to fetch around Rs10 to 12 crore too. Among the uncapped players, Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda would be in demand," he said.