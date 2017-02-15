Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has made his relationship with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma official with a cute Valentine's Day post. Virat and Anushka have been seeing each other for a long time, but have never admitted to their relationship in public.

Also read: Will Virat Kohli promote Anushka Sharma's Phillauri?

However, the cricketer has now admitted to their love on V-Day and fans are super-excited. Virat posted an adorable picture of him and Anushka on Instagram. He captioned it by saying: "Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma."

Earlier, the duo had made headlines with reports of them getting engaged on New Year's eve in Dehradun. But later, the cricketer slammed the reports on social media. "We aren't getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn't hide it. Simple... (1/2)," Virat had tweeted.

"Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :)" he added. The Phillauri actress had re-tweeted the posts. Engagement rumours went rife when several pictures from the couple's getaway started doing the rounds on social media.

But the recent update is that Virat has officially announced his relationship with Anushka. Now, people will eagerly wait for the day when the two will agree to tie the knot. Take a look at the Instagram post here: