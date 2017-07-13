India's star woman player Mithali Raj has been bagging headlines after becoming the highest run scorer in ODI cricket edging past Charlotte Edwards on Wednesday. She managed to achieve the feat against Australia in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2017 in England.

Mithali scored 69 runs which helped her cross the 6,000-run mark. She has accumulated 6,028 runs so far in 183 ODI matches and she looks good for even some more.

With Mithali having achieved such a stupendous feat, there were congratulatory messages from all cricketers of the past and present including Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir.

However, it was the captain of the India men's team, Virat Kohli, who made a major blunder while congratulating the cricketer on Facebook. The Delhi man wrote "A great moment for Indian Cricket, @M_Raj03 becomes the highest run scorer in Women's ODI Cricket History today. Champion Stuff!".

But, the problem was realised only a few minutes later after the post was public when fans began to point out the error. The image used for the post was not of Mithali, but her teammate, Punam Raut, who scored a wonderful century in a losing cause on Wednesday.

The Facebook post was only removed then.

There can be no excuses as to how the most important person in India cricket makes such a big error, that too with an image of an established India woman cricketer. Such blunders can easily send a wrong signal to women cricketers, especially in India, where the male cricketers enjoy demigod status.