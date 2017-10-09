It seems Virat Kohli loves being around with kids. The Indian captain never misses an opportunity to spend time with children of his teammates.

When Kohli was in Ranchi for India's first of the three-match T20I series against Australia, the 28-year-old made sure he had a reunion with MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva.

Kohli took to social media platforms to share an adorable video of Ziva and himself discussing about cats and dogs. It seems the two-year-old has left the Delhi batsman spellbound.

"My reunion with Ziva. What a blessing it is to be around pure innocence," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Notably, Kohli had shared a photo of himself with Dhoni's daughter in March. He revealed that Ziva was using his mobile phone and that the little one also knew how to handle the gadget.

Meanwhile, Dhoni fans, who had gathered in large numbers at the JSCA International Stadium to watch their local hero in action on Saturday (October 7) were left disappointed as the World Cup-winning captain did not get to bat in India's chase of 48 (from six overs) in the rain-affected match.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and right-arm pacer Jasprit Bumrah ran through Australia's batting order, which was depleted by the absence of skipper Steve Smith, who had to head back home after suffering a shoulder injury. On a slow and low pitch, Australia managed only 118/8 in 18.4 overs before the heavens opened up.

Kohli, along with comeback man Shikhar Dhawan, gunned down the target with three balls to spare to give India a 1-0 lead in the series.

The two teams will now meet in the second T20I in Guwahati on Tuesday, October 10.