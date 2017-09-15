Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, who watches a lot of Hindi films, has spoken about a Kannada film for the first time. However, it is not the movie of an A-list actor or made by a big production house. His good friendship with the hero of the Sandalwood flick made him send his wishes.

The film is none other than Humble Politician Nograj. In a video message, he says, "Namaskara, I am recording this video for my good friend Danish Sait. I am really happy for you bro. Your trailer has done really well for your new movie My Humble Politician Nograj. [sic]"

On a lighter note, Virat Kohli reveals Danish Sait has irritated him often. The cricketer wished great success to film. "Keep making people laugh," Kohli signed off.

Virat Kohli's message has come as a big boost to the film.

Humble Politician Nograj is directed by Saad Khan and produced by Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah in association with Hemanth Rao and Rakshit Shetty.

The film has created a lot of buzz with its impressive trailer. Danish Sait's mannerism and hilarious dialogues have been well received.

Vijay Chendoor, Sumukhi Suresh, Sruthi Hariharan, Roger Narayan, Shiv Manju, Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, Srinivas Prabhu, Raghu Ramappa & Pramod Shetty are in the cast.

The movie has Sricharan Pakala's music, Karm Chawla's cinematography and Jagadeesh's editing.