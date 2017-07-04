The Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift has thrown a bad light on the Board of Control for Cricket in India and India cricket overall. India captain Kohli and a number of Indian players were not too happy with coach Anil Kumble. The BCCI had also informed Kumble about Kohli's reservation with the coach's style of functioning.

As a result of which the former leg-spinner, who was appointed as the coach of India in June 2016, decided to resign as the gaffer after the conclusion of the Champions Trophy last month.

This event proved that Kohli is the most important man in India cricket where Kumble's successful stint as India coach turned to nothing.

The BCCI seems to have been aware of the happenings inside the dressing room as they had already invited applications for the coach, rather than giving Kumble a contract extension. Kumble was a direct entrant in the selection process.

The Kumble-Kohli situation prompted only a handful of candidates to throw their hat in the ring for the prestigious position. Two of them are Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody among others.

With limited names to choose from, the BCCI extended the deadline to apply for the post until July 9, and Ravi Shastri and Phil Simmons have also thrown their hat in the ring now, making matters really interesting especially with the former's entry.

Ardent cricket fans in India will not be surprised with Shastri applying for the post. India captain Kohli has always been a keen admirer of the former India cricketer and the two have also worked together in the past yielding good results.

So, this combination looks set to resume unless the CAC comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who are entrusted with the job of appointing the next coach, decide to go for someone else. Though the CAC decided to overlook Shastri and appoint Kumble in 2016, history may not repeat itself.

Even during the time before Kumble was officially appointed as the coach of the Indian cricket team, captain Kohli had spoken openly about how he would love Shastri as the coach.There seems to be a great understanding and respect for one another when it comes to Kohli and Shastri.

Even the players might be eager to see Shastri back in the helm as India did well when he was the team director. India reached the semifinals of 2015 World Cup and 2016 World T20 during his tenure, along with Test wins over Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Reports also emerged that Kohli wanted Shastri to apply for the post after BCCI invited applications in May. However, Shastri did not apply for the post, but with Kumble's resignation, he has officially applied for the coveted post in India cricket.

He must have received some assurances from either Kohli/CAC/BCCI that he will be given the job if he applies. Else, he is not someone who will want to be rejected by the same CAC, again. It would be a huge embarrassment.

This entire episode so far regarding the coach has thrown light on the stature Kohli holds in India cricket presently. Kohli must have been a central figure in both Kumble's resignation and Shastri applying for India coach as well.