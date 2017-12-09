Australian captain Steve Smith is the number one Test batsman in the world, according to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings. However, many disagree with this and put Indian skipper Virat Kohli at that spot. What does spin legend Shane Warne think about this debate? Read on to find out.

While Kohli's year has ended on a high note with over 2,000 runs across formats, Smith has two Test matches to play against England in the ongoing Ashes series. Kohli has been rested from India's limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

The Australian leader hit a century in the opening Test in Brisbane. Kohli led India to a 1-0 series win against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded three Tests. He hit consecutive double hundreds to stamp his authority on world cricket, yet again. He has now moved to second position in ICC Rankings.

Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, Chappell brothers - Ian and Greg, Steve Waugh all heaped praise on Smith for his century in Brisbane. Kohli too has been showered with encomiums for his record-breaking feats.

Experts and fans are often divided while picking the best Test batsman at the moment. Warne too is not sure who to pick as the best between Kohli and Smith.

"It's hard to split Virat Kohli and Smith for the title of No.1 Test batsmen in the world at the moment and the best players like the battle and are super competitive," Warne wrote in his "News Ltd" column, as quoted by Cricket Australi's (CA) website on Saturday (December 9).

The former legspinner was talking about the third Ashes Test in Perth, which starts on December 14. He advised England players to not sledge Smith.

"I'm not sure I'd be sledging him in Perth. If I was England the best thing now would be to not say a word to him when he walks out, just ignore him and give him the silent treatment," he wrote.

"Engaging him in banter could just ignite the concentration within and lead to a big hundred for the Aussie skipper.

"It's a bit like when the Australian teams that I played in started sledging Brian Lara – we learnt after the seventh or eighth ton that it wasn't a great plan," he added.

Many former cricketers might agree with Warne that it is hard to choose between Kohli and Smith for the top spot.