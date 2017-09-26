We're done with three ODIs of the ongoing five-match series between India and Australia and the two teams will meet for the first of the two remaining dead rubbers in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 28.

Much to the disappointment of cricket fans, the rubber has been one-sided with the visitors' spineless performances, which is in stark contrast to the way Steve Smith's men fought during their Test tour to India earlier this year.

The four-match Test series gave way to riveting action on the field, which included high quality cricket and nervy banters. Much to the surprise of quite a few, Australia added spice to India's home season by ending the hosts' 19-match unbeaten run in the longest format of the game by clinching a famous win in the first of Test in Pune.

With India in the backseat, the rivalry heated up when the two teams met in the second Test in Bengaluru.

Smith's men yet again proved they were ready to take the bull by its horn when they shot India out for 189 after getting Kohli early yet again to take an 89-run first-innings lead. However, Ajinkya Rahane (52) and Cheteshwar Pujara (92) bailed India out of trouble with the fifties, which turned out to be match-winning knocks.

The 'brain fade'

Australia were set a tricky target of 188 on a deteriorating track at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

And just when skipper Smith was getting into his stride, he missed a straight from Umesh Yadav that clattered into his pads. Umpire Nigel Llong, without any hesitation, raised his finger to give the Australian captain out.

Australia had the option to exercise a DRS review, but Smith was not sure whether to go for it. The 28-year-old then had the infamous "brain fade" when he tried to seek help from the dressing room over the DRS call, a move that drew flak from the umpires, a livid Kohli and the rest of the cricket fraternity.

The Indian bowlers rubbed it in as they bundled out Smith's men for 112 in the fourth innings.

The post-match banter

Kohli, who was at the receiving end until then in the series, was in no mood to let go of an opportunity to give it back to the Smith, who apologised at the post-match press conference saying he had a "brain fade" when he tried to consult the dressing room.

The Indian captain went on to say that Smith and his men were repeat offenders of the DRS protocol before all but calling the Australian skipper "a cheater".

"I saw that two times happening when I was batting out there. I pointed it out to the umpire as well, that it's happened twice, that I've seen their players looking upstairs for confirmation, and that's why the umpire was at him," Kohli said.

He added: "We told match referee also, and the umpires, that they've been doing that for the last three days and this has to stop, because there's a line that you don't cross on the cricket field, because sledging and playing against the opponents is different, but... I don't want to mention the word, but it falls in that bracket."

Watch the video here

Smith denies Kohli's claims

Smith though rubbished Kohli's claims on the eve of the third Test in Ranchi, saying that there was only one instance of his team consulting the dressing room over a DRS decision.

"From my point of view, I think they're completely wrong. I obviously came out after the game and said I made a mistake and it was an error on my behalf, it was a brain fade. In regards to saying we do it consistently, that's complete rubbish in my opinion. I think he was wrong in his statement," Smith said.

What to expect from the Bengaluru ODI

Even as rain threat is looming large over the fourth ODI, there is excitement among cricket fans about the encounter in Bengaluru as Kohli had hinted India will be ruthless and will look to maintain the dominant run after having taken an unassailable 3-0 lead.

However, the ongoing series has lacked headline-grabbing on-field banters. And the trend is likely to continue as both captains had spoken about keeping it quiet on the field even before the start of the series.