Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, was spotted at the Wankhede Stadium during Team India's practice session on Friday, October 20 ahead of their first of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting October 22.

We are at the Wankhede Stadium and our preparations for the #INDvNZ have begun. pic.twitter.com/DoeBzcCXSc — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2017

Arjun was part of the net bowlers, who were picked from Mumbai U-23 and U-17 probables. He along with another left-arm pacer kept bowling at Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. A bouncer from the 17-year-old even forced the Indian cricket team's captain to duck quickly during the practice session, according to "The Times of India".

Arjun had bowled against the England cricket team (even sent Jonny Bairstow hobbling out of the ground with a toe-crusher) ahead of their Test series against South Africa earlier this year. The lanky pacer, who made his debut for Mumbai U-19s earlier this month, also bowled at the India women's cricket team ahead of their ICC Women's World Cup final earlier this year at Lord's.

However, Friday's stint at the Wankhede Stadium was the first time Arjun bowled at Kohli's men.

When Arjun bowled to India women's cricket stars

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, is one of the net bowlers for India women today. Bowling t Veda here. #WWC17 @ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/M37es7GINf — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 22, 2017

India preparing for Boult threat

The "Men in Blue" will be focussed on getting their tactics right against left-arm pacers after Australian newbie Jason Behrendorff ran through India's top-order with a match-winning four-wicket haul in the second of the three-match T20I series earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Boult, who is regarded as one of the most lethal left-arm pacers in world cricket, will be gearing up to cause trouble to the famous Indian top-order that crumbled against Behrendorff.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that the team is wary of Boult and that they have been preparing well to counter the potential threat from the New Zealand pace spearhead.

Lack of quality left-arm pacers in the squad after Zaheer Khan's retirement in 2015 has meant India have been training to face left-arm seamers by roping in budding pace bowlers in the country.

Notably, Kohli had prepared for Mitchell Starc ahead of the four-match Test series at home earlier this year by roping in Rajasthan left-arm pacer Aniket Chaudhary, who went on to feature in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).