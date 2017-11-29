The Indian team for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka was announced on Monday, but the T20I series team was not picked, which surprised many. Besides this, the all-important Test squad for South Africa was also not announced.

However, it has been learned that the Test squad was not picked as the convener of the selection panel, Amitabh Choudhury could not make it to Nagpur on time for the scheduled meeting due to a flight delay.

The reason for not picking the T20I squad seems to be quite different as the selectors are not aware of India captain Virat Kohli's availability for the shorter format.

The Delhi man has already been given rest for the ODI series, where Rohit Sharma will lead the team, but there is no clarity on the T20Is, as Kohli seems to have some personal commitments till December 12. It is only after that date, Kohli will take a call on his availability.

"Virat has told the selectors that he needs some time to take a call on whether he will be playing the T20s or not. That's the reason why they have not announced the T20 squad. Virat has some personal commitments till December 12. Post that, whether he would like to take rest or just play T20s will be his call completely," BCCI official told PTI.

The three-match T20I series is scheduled to start on December 20. If Kohli decides to skip and remain fresh for the massive South Africa tour, Rohit might once again be handed the responsibility of leading the Men in Blue.

As of now, we just have to wait and watch if Kohli wants to take further rest.

It has to be noted that Kohli has played non-stop cricket for more than 12 months. The team management understands the situation and will respect his decision on the T20I availability as well.