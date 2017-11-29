Indian captain Virat Kohli had complained lack of preparation time for the team before heading to South Africa to play Test and limited-overs series. But, according to former Australian batsman Dean Jones, when India are doing well they have to keep playing as the players are being paid millions of dollars.

Kohli-led India are currently involved in a three-Test series against Sri Lanka at home. They lead the rubber 1-0 with the final Test to be played in Delhi from December 2.

After this, the teams will play three ODIs and three T20Is till December 24. A couple of days later India fly to South Africa. The selectors have rested Kohli from Sri Lanka ODIs.

India-South Africa first Test starts in Cape Town on January 5, 2018. It is a three-match series. This will be followed by six ODIs and three T20Is.

Skipper Kohli had openly criticised the scheduling by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He said due to lack of preparation time for South Africa, they were playing on green wickets in Sri Lanka Tests.

When Jones was asked about lack of preparation time for South Africa, he pointed out that when in form you should keep playing not rest.

"I can't really speak on behalf of Virat and MS (Dhoni). When in form and you are playing well, the season is not long enough. You just want to keep playing," Jones told "NDTV" today (November 29).

He added, "If you are making runs and winning easily you just want to keep playing. When you are struggling and the team is being smashed, like Sri Lanka at the moment, the season can't end quick enough.

"If these guys are getting paid millions of dollars a year and if they are going to get millions of dollars then they have to keep playing (every) series so they can recoup their money through television and sponsorships. So they need to keep playing."

Jones, however, said the Indian players can choose to skip series which were not important.

"Also as a player with so much cricket, you need to sit back and identify blue areas. Of course for Australians it is the Ashes and playing well against India and maybe South Africa. Sometimes you can take rest against the other ones. I have no problem in India having a quick turnaround. If you are smashing Sri Lanka, get over there (South Africa), quickly adjust and they should do well," he said.