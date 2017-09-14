The India vs Australia series is just around the corner, and anything related to Virat Kohli grabs major eyeballs. One Australian journalist with a Twitter handle @DennisCricket_ posted a photo of Kohli and other members of the Indian team in the background sweeping some stadiums, which only invited ire of the player's supporters.

Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match pic.twitter.com/QWzzW13OFc — Worldennis XI (@DennisCricket_) September 12, 2017

Kohli is a cricket icon and his fans are scattered all around the world. They did not let the journalist talk rubbish especially when that included a photo of the captain.

Though the Australian may be known for his hilarious tweets on the sport, cricket fans took Kohli 'sweeper' tweet as an insult. They slammed the journalist for posting the image. Some Kohli fans in Pakistan also did not take it lightly.

One look at the journalist's tweets from the past reflects that he does take a dig at players, and he does seem to love India on Twitter.

Here's what I'm wearing for the World XI match. Show me what you're wearing. pic.twitter.com/KCoUIFehx9 — Worldennis XI (@DennisCricket_) September 12, 2017

Banter or not, the India vs Australia series, even before a single ball has been bowled, is already bagging headlines. Kohli will be keen to let his bat do the talking and shut such journalists.

India will host Australia for a five-match ODI series and three-match T20 series, with the first ODI set to take shape on Sunday in Chennai. Australia, after their loss to India in Test cricket, will be eager to get the ball rolling and take revenge for their defeat.

The home team is in terrific form. After having defeated Sri Lanka 9-0 in all three formats, they come with their tails up for this Australia series. They know Australia are a tougher unit, but at home and in such roaring form, Men in Blue looks favourite to emerge victorious against the Aussies.

This is not funny. I am from Pakistan and we love @imVkohli — Shazad Muhammad Khan (@ShahzadKillah) September 12, 2017

Can someone clean this DIRT called 'DENNIS' from Twitter?????? — Reetz (@Reeta66045515) September 12, 2017

Yeah mate!!! Ur Right. They are sweepers...Clean sweepers....Just did for SL now AUS's turn — Sharad Mahana (@SharadMahana) September 12, 2017

Looks like you forget too early ????? pic.twitter.com/9NbxtPR6NN — Ridiculous? (@slaughteworld) September 13, 2017

do you know @imVkohli can buy this stadium and keep you as a sweeper with salary much more than what u earn today ??? — SHHEBAZ (@SHHEBAZ) September 13, 2017