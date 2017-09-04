Team India skipper Virat Kohli has said he expects the Men in Blue to carry forward their recent ODI form into the upcoming limited-overs series against Australia, starting September 17 in Chennai.

Kohli's men completed a historic 5-0 ODI series whitewash in Sri Lanka after winning the fifth and final match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 3. The skipper led from the front with an unbeaten 110, his record-equalling 30th ODI ton, as India gunned down a 239-run target with ease.

Meanwhile, Australia will tour India for what is expected to be a high-octane limited-overs series, which will include five ODIs and three T20Is.

The hype around the upcoming series is at an all-time high as Steve Smith's men came up with a stiff fight in what was a riveting four-match Test series earlier this year. Kohli and Co. had to come back from behind after losing the first Test to outclass the valiant Australian side 2-1.

"Hopefully we can take this form and play well against Australia," Kohli said, during the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.

Ever since India arrived in the island nation, things have been working their way. After completing a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series, Kohli's men continued dictating terms in the 50-over format as well.

As Sri Lanka were getting humiliated match after match, the visitors used the one-sided contests to try out various combinations, keeping in mind the preparations for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

While the senior pros in the team -- Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, were busy breaking records, the young ones came up with impressive performances to cement their places in the side.

Kohli shed light on the much-appreciated ruthless approach of the team in Sri Lanka. The 28-year-old said his side will go for the kill, regardless of the opposition.

"It didn't matter to us whether we were playing Sri Lanka or we're going to play Australia back home. For us, it was focusing on our team. We didn't sit and think what is the difference between the two sides," Kohli said at the post-match press conference in Colombo.

He added: "If you have an opportunity to win international games you're going to pounce on those opportunities and win, and perform as well."

Before the Australia series, India will take on Sri Lanka in a one-off T20I series in Colombo on Wednesday, September 6.