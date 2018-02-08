Virat Kohli has been breaking records at will over the last few years. At 29, the Delhi batsman is already being regarded as one of the best going around in modern-day cricket.

"Will Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's records in ODIs?" is a burning question and if the Indian captain's current form is anything to go by, the batting legend's records are certainly in danger.

Kohli hit his 34th ODI hundred on hot and humid conditions in Cape Town in a match-winning cause against South Africa on Wednesday, February 7. The skipper scored 100 of those runs by running hard between the wickets and only hit 12 fours and two sixes.

He is now second on the list of batsmen with most ODI hundreds, 15 short of Tendulkar, who is leading the chart.

While Tendulkar finished his ODI career with 49 tons from 463 matches, Kohli has hit 34 in just 205 matches. Also, he is getting those hundreds at a serious pace. While the skipper has already scored two tons in the ongoing year, he hit six in the last year in ODI cricket.

As it turns out, Kohli believes he can be consistent even during the later stages of his career. The 29-year-old said he trains "as much as he can" and follows a strict diet in order to prolong his international career. The modern-day great added he wants to be as consistent as ever even when is 34 or 35.

"I am going to be 30 this year. The decision [to focus on fitness] was in terms of extending the quality of cricket at an older age as well. That is my intention. I want to be able to play this kind of cricket even when I am 34 or 35," Kohli said after India's 124-run win over South Africa on Wednesday.

"That's why I train so much. I am a guy who plays with so much intensity. Once that is gone, I don't know what I am going to do. So I try to protect that. I try to train as much as I can. Keep a check on my diet," he added.

"Obviously, those things pay off on days like these, when the team needs it. And you stand up and you're able to pull through. Amazing things happen when you're thinking of the team throughout.

"As an athlete, you crave for days like these. These are days that give you satisfaction and as a Team India player."

How Kohli changed his fitness regime after poor IPL in 2012

Former cricketers and experts have backed Kohli to do the unthinkable, given he remains injury-free over the next few years of his career. The Indian captain is certainly one of the fittest cricketers going around and his focus on fitness has been yielding results on the field.

Kohli had earlier revealed he changed his fitness regime after having a horrid Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2012. He had conceded he "ate so bad", "was up until late" and "was having a drink or two regularly" but he changed all that in order to focus on fitness.

Kohli had also opened up about how changed his training regime in 2015 and how the new routine became "addictive" and helped him perform better on the field.

"I started lifting, snatching, cleaning and deadlifting. It was unbelievable. I saw the result...It was, like, 'wow'. This training is addictive. The last year-and-a-half it has taken my game to another level," Kohli had explained.