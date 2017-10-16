Indian captain Virat Kohil is one of the best batsmen at the moment. He has already shattered several records and is on way to achieve plenty more in international cricket. He makes batting look easy. But the Delhi right-hander does find it difficult while facing this bowler. He has named him as "one of the toughest".

The bowler who Kohli feels "toughest" so far in his international career is Pakistan's left-arm paceman Mohammad Amir. In a chat show with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Kohli said this.

In a brief video posted on Twitter, Aamir is seen asking Kohli, "I have always been curious to know this. You are a great batsman. You look invincible on the field. Is there any bowler in the world that you feel nervous facing. You feel he is tough. Is there any bowler like that?."

For this, Kohli, after thinking for few seconds, replied, "In recent times, where I have played, there is Mohammad Amir of Pakistan. He is one of the top-two bowlers in the world. He is one of the toughest bowlers I have played in my career. You have to be always on your 'A' game or he will strike. Outstanding, very good bowler."

This is not the first time that Kohli has praised Amir. The skipper had welcomed his return to international cricket after serving a ban and jail term for his involvement in spot-fixing.

Last year, during Asia Cup, he had said, "Happy to see Amir playing. He accepted his mistake. He played in New Zealand. He is a world-class (bowler). If he had played in the last 5 years he would have been among world's top 3. He has lot of skills as a bowler.

"He is a very good bowler. He has a lot of talent, has got pace, bounce a very good yorker. I wish him all the best. He has worked hard to make a comeback and it takes courage to do what he did."

Virat kohli: Amir is the BEST bowler i ever facedpic.twitter.com/TTJjkAN8PR — ZEE???⚽ (@Wbyuth) October 15, 2017

The 28-year-old Kohli had also gifted one of his bats to Amir during ICC World Twenty20 2016 tournament in India.

Recently, while answering fans' questions on Twitter, Amir said Kohli was the best batsman in the world at the moment.

In ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final in England, Amir had dismissed Kohli. Pakistan went on to win the trophy as they defeated India by 180 runs.