India are considered to be one of the best ODI teams in world cricket presently. Their recent ODI series victory over Sri Lanka and Australia are testimonial to the fact. All the players are contributing towards victory, which is a hallmark of a champion team.

Of late, there are two Indian pacers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, who have played an important role in India becoming a huge force. India have always been blessed with world-class batsmen, but now Bhuvi and Bumrah have made India a well-balanced unit.

India are no longer a team, dependent on batsmen to win matches as the pacers are doing the job for Men in Blue as well.

Captain Virat Kohli sang full-praise for his two pacers, who bowled brilliantly in the second ODI against New Zealand at MCA Stadium in Pune. Bhuvi took three while Bumrah scalped two wickets.

There seems to be a reason why Bhuvi and Bumrah are performing consistently for India. The duo have the backing of the team management, a guaranteed berth in the playing XI, which is bringing the best out of the new-ball bowlers.

"It is great to see both Bhuvnheswar and Bumrah coming along very nicely. They are top limited overs bowlers. It gives them lot of confidence, when they play shorter format. They know that they will start games more often than not, and it helps them prepare well that way," Kohli said during the presentation ceremony.

Despite the wickets not assisting the seamers in Pune, Kohli was pleased with the way his pacers

"Today, with the wicket being slow, it was heartening to see them getting wickets in conventional ways. They were proper wickets, which fast bowlers like to take," added Kohli.

Despite India possessing Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav in the ranks too, Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah have pipped them as India's number one pair in limited overs format. This speaks volumes about the duo, who are looked upon as the pacers for ICC World CUp 2019.