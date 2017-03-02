After breaking records with the bat, Indian captain Virat Kohli is set to make more history as he will become the first Indian cricketer to receive the Polly Umrigar Award for the third time. This award is given to India's International Cricketer of the Year at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Annual Awards, which is to be held in Bengaluru on March 8.

Virat Kohli is currently the highest-ranked Indian Test batsman in the world and after winning the award back in 2011-12 and in 2014-15 and after his outstanding year in 2016, he more than deserves this award.

Apart from Kohli getting that award, R Ashwin, who is the No. 1 ranked bowler and all-rounder by the ICC in Tests, will become the first player to receive the Dilip Sardesai Award twice. The spinner first won the award back in 2011 for his performance in the bilateral series between India and West Indies where he was named Man of the Series.

The Mumbai Cricket Association, who won the Ranji Trophy, the CK Nayudu Trophy and the Women's Plate League Group, were chosen as the State Association of the 2015-16 season. The CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded to former left-arm spinners Rajinder Goel and Padmakar Shivalkar.

This year the BCCI has also decided to honour the women in Indian cricket and have decided to award the Lifetime Achievement Award to India's first Test captain Shanta Rangaswamy.

The BCCI annual award committee consisting of N Ram, Ramachandra Guha and Diana Edulji had a lot more awards to give out and here is the complete list of winners.

CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award - Rajinder Goel, Padmakar Shivalkar

BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award For Women - Shanta Rangaswamy

BCCI Special Award - VV Kumar and Ramakant Desai

Polly Umrigar Award - Virat Kohli

Dilip Sardesai Award - R Ashwin

Lala Amarnath Award for best all-rounder in Ranji Trophy 2015-16 - Jalaj Saxena (Madhya Pradesh)

Lala Amarnath Award for best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs competitions - Axar Patel (Gujarat)

Madhavrao Scindia Award for highest scorer in Ranji Trophy 2015-16 - Shreyas Iyer (Mumbai)

Madhavrao Scindia Award for highest wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy 2015-16 - Shahbaz Nadeem (Jharkhand)

MA Chidambaram Trophy for highest scorer in Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy 2015-16 - Jay Bista (Mumbai)

MA Chidambaram Trophy for highest wicket-taker in Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy 2015-16 - Satyajeet Bachhav (Maharashtra)

NKP Salve Award for highest scorer in Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2015-16 - Armaan Jaffer (Mumbai)

NKP Salve Award for highest wicket-taker in Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2015-16 - Ninad Rathva (Baroda)

Raj Singh Dungarpur Award for highest scorer in Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2015-16 - Abhishek Sharma (Punjab)

Raj Singh Dungarpur Award for highest wicket-taker in Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2015-16 - Abhishek Sharma (Punjab)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Award for best woman cricketer (senior) of 2015-16 - Mithali Raj

Jagmohan Dalmiya Award for best woman cricketer (junior) of 2015-16 - Deepti Sharma (Uttar Pradesh)

Best Umpire in domestic cricket in 2015-16 - Nitin Menon

Best Performance in BCCI domestic tournaments in 2015-16 - Mumbai Cricket Association