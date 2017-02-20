Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has signed a deal with one of biggest sporting brands in the world, Puma, and is set to become the first Indian sportsperson ever to sign a Rs 100 crore deal with a single brand.

Also read: IPL 2017 player auction LIVE

According to reports, the deal between Virat Kohli and Puma will last for eight years and will most likely go on to cover the Indian captain's remaining career. The deal will also involve a fixed payment and royalty and with this deal, Kohli will join the likes of Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, Thierry Henry and Oliver Giroud as the global ambassador for the brand.

Along with promoting the brand, Kohli will also work with the Germany-based sporting giant to launch a signature line of sports lifestyle products with a special logo and brand identity. The bulk of the deal is estimated between Rs 12 to 14 crore annually and is locked up in fixed payout.

Following the deal, Virat Kohli said it was a privilege to be a part of this great company and that they are committed to a long-term partnership.

"It's a privilege to be part of a great list of athletes that Puma has. Not just today's icons like Usain Bolt but also the brand's rich history with Pele, Maradona, Thierry Henry and others. Both Puma and I are committed to a long-term partnership. I am impressed by the way Puma has gained popularity and market leadership in India in a short period of time" the Times of India quoted him as saying.

Prior to Virat Kohli signing his mega-money deal with Puma, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni were part of the Rs 100 crore club too, through multi-year contract with sports and talent management agencies.

Abhishek Ganguly, who is the Puma India MD, said that Kohli has transformed the way fitness is looked at in India and has reshaped cricket in the millennial culture.

"Virat has transformed the way fitness is looked at in Indian cricket. He has emphasised the role of an athlete and reshaping cricket in the millennial culture, thus endorsing our brand ethos. He is a youth icon with an effortless style" he said.

The first commercial of Puma featuring Virat Kohli is expected to air on Monday and the Indian batsman is expected to work in markets such as the UK, Australia, and South Africa and places wherever cricket is relevant.