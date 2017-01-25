For many who don't know, Yuzvendra Chahal has been a former junior chess champion...who is now aiming to make it big in the India cricket team. Virat Kohli no doubt has the backing of the 26-year-old leg-break googly bowler ahead of the India vs England T20 series, starting Republic Day 2017.

Read: India cricket calendar 2017.

Chahal, along with Parvez Rasool -- named as one of the squad members for India in the three-match T20I seies -- has played under Kohli at Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Needless to say, Kohli has been so impressed with their performances in the IPL 2016 that he decided to call them aboard to feature in the series. While Parvez Rasool -- an all-rounder who bowls off-break -- will be making his debut, Chahal -- who has the brains of a chess expert -- is set to build on his T20I caps tally.

Chahal has played 3 T20Is so far -- during the Zimbabwe vs India 2016 series.

"The guys who have come in have done pretty well in the IPL, in the domestic T20s. The areas they are bowling in are pretty good and are pretty economical," said Kohli at a press conference in Kanpur ahead of the India vs England 1st T20.

"Yuzvendra, everyone has seen his performances, even Rasool played under me at RCB. It is probably a breakthrough series for them. They haven't played a big series yet so this might be the perfect opportunity to seal their spots as T20 specialist spinners for the future," Kohli added.

"These two guys are very smart about their bowling. I am sure they will able to replicate their domestic success at this level."