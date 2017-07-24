There is something about the final of major world events. Irrespective of the sports, there is some sort of pressure, which comes to the fore when it comes to the finals. India players, in the last 12 months or so, have failed to deliver the knockout punch when it matters in the final of world events.

The latest instance of a big match failure was India's loss to England in the final of the Women's World Cup on Sunday. India were favourites to win the title while chasing 229 runs, and Mithali Raj's team lost the game by nine runs. It was a match which they should not have faced much trouble in winning, especially after a good first half and early stages of the second innings. But the pressure of the final seems to have caught the Indian players at a crucial juncture.

India lost their last seven wickets for 28 runs, which helped England win the World Cup for the fourth time.

Just before the Women's World Cup started, Virat Kohli's Team India had also suffered a similar fate in the finals of the Champions Trophy against Pakistan. India were the overwhelming favourites to win the title, but did not play up to their usual standards.

To be fair, Pakistan looked a better team against India in the final, and deservedly won the Champions Trophy outplaying India in all departments of the game.

However, this problem with India players not able to cross the final hurdle does not seem to lie with India cricket only in world events. The darling of India badminton, PV Sindhu also suffered a loss in Rio Olympics 2016 women's singles final, losing to Carolina Marin. Though she won hearts with a silver medal finish, the first position (winning world events) for India sports seems to have become a hoodoo.

One will not be able to draw a common conclusion as to why has India players in the last year or so failed to deliver in the title-decider. There are a number of factors, which might lead to this, and more importantly, pressure.

One hopes that the next sportsperson/team, which reaches the final of a prestigious world event, does not buckle under pressure, and helps India win laurels.

Talking about world events, 24 athletes will be participating in the IAAF World Championships in London. Some Indian shuttlers will also feature in the Badminton World Championships. Both the events are scheduled next month.

Can anyone break the final hoodoo?