As soon as the third Test between India and Sri Lanka ended in a draw at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium today (December 6), reports emerged that captain Virat Kohli is set to marry his girlfriend and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in Italy.

On Wednesday, Kohli led India to a world record equalling ninth consecutive Test series win. India took the three-Test rubber by 1-0 verdict after having won the second game in Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs. The opening Test in Kolkata had ended in a draw.

India and Sri Lanka will now play three ODIs and equal number of T20Is from Sunday (December 10). However, the "Men in Blue" will be without their skipper Kohli.

The 29-year-old has been rested by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selectors. Is it his marriage the real reason for skipping the series? Media reports say so.

According to reports, Kohli and Anushka will wed in Italy in a three-day ceremony starting on December 9.

"Republic TV's partner in Central India IBC 24 reports that Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma are getting married in Italy in the 2nd week of December," "Republic TV" said. Also "Mail Today" said the same on Twitter, quoting "India Today" report.

In the post-match presentation ceremony today, Kohli, however, did not speak anything about his marriage and said his body needed rest after playing almost non-stop for 48 months.

"My body is wanting it (rest) right now, to be very honest. It has been a long, long season. For the last 48 months I have hardly taken rest. And I have played every game. The workload has been massive. I can't play with low energy. My body has taken a toll in the last couple of years. Right now is the perfect time to rest before the big series against South Africa," Kohli said.