It had not happened for 25 years and the memorable moment arrived last night (February 7) in Cape Town. It was a historic day for India as they thrashed South Africa by 124 runs in the third One Day International to achieve something incredible.

No Indian side, since their first tour to South Africa in 1992, had managed to win three ODIs in a row in a bilateral series against the hosts. And it has been done now under the leadership of Virat Kohli, with him being the chief architect of the latest success.

Kohli hit his 34th ODI ton as India yet again dominated the Proteas. Once the captain smashed 160 not out and took the team to 303/6 in 50 overs, it was always an uphill task for the home team since they had failed against the wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The story repeated with Chahal and Yadav taking four wickets apiece. So far in the three matches of the six-ODI rubber, they have 21 victims between them.

India leading 3-0 in a ODI series in South Africa is a historic achievement. The previous best has been two consecutive ODI wins, in 2011, under MS Dhoni's captaincy and in the current series when India won in Johannesburg on February 4. The current side went one step ahead and has bettered that mark. They can go on for more with three matches to play.

Overall, Kohli and his men now have four straight victories over the South Africans, which is also unprecedented. They won the third and final Test in Johannesburg and halfway through the ODI rubber they have 3-0 advantage.

India's unprecedented four wins in a row in South Africa

3rd Test (January 24-27) - Won by 63 runs in Johannesburg

1st ODI (February 1) - Won by six wickets in Durban

2nd ODI (February 4) - Won by nine wickets in Centurion

3rd ODI (February 7) - Won by 124 runs in Cape Town