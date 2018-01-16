Virat Kohli On Monday, January 15, gave South Africa a good reply on the cricket field when he put up a massive score of 153 runs on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match. And the moment he hit a boundary to cross the 150-run mark, the Indian captain dedicated it to his ladylove and wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat, who was totally on fire, pulled out his wedding ring — which he wears in a chain around his neck — and kissed it to dedicate his innings to Anushka. And to no surprise, the cameras turned to him and gave viewers a good close-up of the adorable gestures, which made netizens go berserk on social media with their reactions.

Virat Kohli Celebrates His 150 By Kissing The Engagement Ring yesterday, His 21st Test century 153(217) 15 Fours.. Well played Run Machine 100s away from home since 2011 : 11 Kohli 10 Smith #SAvIND #Viratkohli pic.twitter.com/cC7fL5QYrn — Virat Kohli Fan Club #U19CWC (@iamKohli_FC) January 16, 2018

This gesture of @imVkohli kissing his wedding ring after scoring 150 shows how much Anushka means to him.



<3 <3#SAvIND #INDvSA #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/62X9es04Rv — Aakash Shukla (@its_astitva) January 15, 2018

Heard commentators on the radio saying "He kissed his wedding ring"

I literally couldn't control, I cried with 3 colleagues sitting around and staring at me!

Virat Kohli! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️???? — Mrugaja Bhave (@mrugajabhave1) January 15, 2018

All those who called @imVkohli a flat wicket bully, in your face???



The only captain to score a test century in SA after Sachin?



That kiss to his wedding ring though❤️❤️❤️#INDvsSA #INDvSA #Kohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/H2XC0k7cuh — HBD VJS|Namruta? (@Beeblebrroxx) January 15, 2018

HE IS KISSING THE RING, the ring that Anushka gave him. He has it around his neck and HE IS KISSING IT. This is what we girls want, this is love and respect and utter devotion to the woman he married. SHE IS HIS SUPPORT?❤️#ViratKohli#Virushka pic.twitter.com/lB4rqbYEng — muskaan ♛ (@itsmuskaaan) January 15, 2018

And there's no doubt that Virat's gesture was a tight slap to those who criticised Anushka Sharma when the Indian skipper got out early during the first Test match with South Africa.

Watching her husband living up to the expectations of his fans and viewers across the country would've definitely brought a big smile on Anushka's face.

Virat and Anushka have been hitting headlines ever since they got married on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy, which was followed by two wedding receptions on December 21 and December 26 for their industry friends in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

Anushka is currently in India shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Zero, where she will be seen sharing screen space with her Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi co-star Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Recently, the actress shared a scary yet mysterious poster of her upcoming home production film Pari, where she was seen with a bruised and bloodied face with a demon resting its hands on her shoulders.