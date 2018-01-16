Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Twitter

Virat Kohli On Monday, January 15, gave South Africa a good reply on the cricket field when he put up a massive score of 153 runs on Day 3 of the ongoing Test match. And the moment he hit a boundary to cross the 150-run mark, the Indian captain dedicated it to his ladylove and wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat, who was totally on fire, pulled out his wedding ring — which he wears in a chain around his neck — and kissed it to dedicate his innings to Anushka. And to no surprise, the cameras turned to him and gave viewers a good close-up of the adorable gestures, which made netizens go berserk on social media with their reactions.

And there's no doubt that Virat's gesture was a tight slap to those who criticised Anushka Sharma when the Indian skipper got out early during the first Test match with South Africa.

Watching her husband living up to the expectations of his fans and viewers across the country would've definitely brought a big smile on Anushka's face.

Virat and Anushka have been hitting headlines ever since they got married on December 11 in Tuscany, Italy, which was followed by two wedding receptions on December 21 and December 26 for their industry friends in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

Anushka is currently in India shooting for filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Zero, where she will be seen sharing screen space with her Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi co-star Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Recently, the actress shared a scary yet mysterious poster of her upcoming home production film Pari, where she was seen with a bruised and bloodied face with a demon resting its hands on her shoulders.