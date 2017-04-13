Virat Kohli looks more and more likely to play in the IPL 2017 match on Friday, after the RCB skipper underwent a full-fledged training session without showing any signs of discomfort.

Kohli has been out since injuring his shoulder on day one of the third Test match against Australia in early March, with the India captain having to watch from the sidelines as the Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered two defeats in their first three matches of the latest Indian Premier League season.

The 28-year-old has repeatedly insisted he will only return once he is absolutely 100 per cent, with the captain unwilling to take any risk over his fitness, considering there is an important tournament – the ICC Champions Trophy – right after the IPL.

However, it does look like Kohli is fit and ready again, after the RCB man was put through his paces in training at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Kohli was seen in several fielding drills and in none of them did he seem uncomfortable or quickly grabbing his right shoulder.

There were times when Kohli dived full length to stop the ball or complete a catch, a couple of them pretty spectacular ones.

After the fielding drills, Kohli then went on to have a full batting session in the nets.

Again, there were no obvious signs of discomfort.

Kohli looked more and more like his old self as he batted, with that competitive edge showing every time he missed an opportunity to spank the ball or was done in by the bowler.

The RCB captain batted for quite a while against his India and RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been terrific with the ball for the Royal Challengers in IPL 2017.

Kohli hinted at a possible return to action this week when he put up a training video on Instagram, while suggesting he could make his comeback on Good Friday.

There is an IPL 2017double header this Friday, with RCB playing the first match, against the Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.

While RCB managed to pull off a victory in their only home match of the season so far, there is little doubt that they need Kohli back ASAP, and with AB De Villiers also returning from injury – and in some style too – the inclusion of the skipper in the playing XI will be an extra boost to the Bangalore franchise as they look for their first IPL title.