Virat Kohli suffering a shoulder injury is definitely good news for the Australia cricket team, but Glenn Maxwell mocking the Team India skipper, is not an impressive thing at all.

Kohli tried his best to perform with the bat on Day 3 of the India vs Australia 3rd Test in Ranchi, but was dismissed after scoring just 6 runs off 23 balls. However, that said, the best news for the Indian cricket fans was that the India cricket team skipper's shoulder injury was not serious and he was still playing a part in the Test match.

It all happened when Maxwell made a boundary-line save to prevent Cheteshwar Pujara from scoring four runs off a Pat Cummins delivery. While Maxwell dived in a way that was similar to the one Kohli did on Day 1 before getting injured, the Aussie all-rounder here did not get injured....but he held on to his right shoulder, in a clear attempt to mock Kohli.

Watch the video here.

It was also assumed that Aussie captain Steve Smith also mocked the departing Kohli by re-enacting Kohli's reactions after he got injured on Day 1 of the 3rd Test, by placing hands on his right shoulder. Kohli, who came on to bat in the afternoon session of Saturday, was quickly caught out by Smith off a Pat Cummins delivery.

The fans no doubt remained furious, but it was later found out that Smith didn't mock Kohli at all as it was Peter Handscomb's hand on Smith's shoulder.

Needless to say, the meaningless act from Maxwell drew some furious reactions

Pic 1: Virat Kohli On Day 1 Pic 2: Maxwell Mimicking #Kohli On Day 3 Making Fun Of Someone's Injury Is Not Cool. #IndvAus#AussiekiTaisie pic.twitter.com/BAbDKj8I2T — Sachin Deshwal?? (@ISachinDeshwal) March 18, 2017

A cowardly cheap antic by the Aussies. Though it was expected by Smith but, not Maxwell.

Anyway, the Aussie blood?#IndvAus #KentCricketLive — Prajakta Bhawsar (@Virats_Fangirl) March 18, 2017

Australians, you have lost all the respect by doing such cheap things!

SHAME ON YOU SMITH & MAXWELL

You should apologize. #AussieKiTaisie — Alia Khan. ✨ (@SRKxVirat) March 18, 2017

Oh!! Steve smith didn't mock @imVkohli.. that was handscomb's hand.. maxwell did. — Ritika singhal (@RitikaSinghal18) March 18, 2017