Team India captain Virat Kohli made the best use of an off day on Friday, October 27, two days ahead of the ODI series decider between India and New Zealand in Kanpur.

The 28-year-old led the team's gym session, in which the likes of Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey and Kuldeep Yadav also participated.

Kohli has time and again stressed on the need to remain fit to handle the pressures of modern-day cricket. The Delhi batsman's fitness regime seems to have inspired his teammates as well and the results are there to be seen as the "Men in Blue" have become one of the fittest sides in world cricket.

The India captain, in a photo uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is seen working on his shoulders, while leg-spinner Chahal is strengthening his legs. Pandey, who has lost his number four spot to Dinesh Karthik, seems to be doing chest exercises.

India relax with snooker and bowling

As Team India did not have a training session on their off day on Friday, Koli and former skipper MS Dhoni relaxed ahead of the all-important third ODI on Sunday, October 29 by involving in snooker and bowling activities. Local boy Kuldeep Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane were also spotted along with the two superstars.

CHECK OUT PHOTOS

There are things about your childhood you hold onto, because they were so much a part of you.#rememberingthechildhooddays

#teamactivity pic.twitter.com/5ZIOCgAECN — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 27, 2017

Team India get a taste of Yogi's land

Meanwhile, Team India were welcomed to the team hotel on Friday morning with a traditional aarti. The players were also gifted saffron scarves as per Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's plans, according to cricketnext.

The report also stated that the players would be witnessing Ram Leela (folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram) staged by 10-12 school students at the team hotel.

India will be taking on New Zealand in the all-important third and final ODI of the series at the Green Park on Sunday. The hosts kept the rubber alive by making a comeback in Pune on Wednesday after they were completely outplayed by Kane Williamson's men in the first match in Mumbai last Sunday.