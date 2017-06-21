In a controversial statement late on Tuesday, Anil Kumble claimed that Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's reservations with his 'style' led to his decision to resign as the head coach.

The 46-year-old resigned almost 48 hours after India lost in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy against Pakistan at the Oval in London. Kumble's contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was also supposed to end post the tournament.

In his statement after resignation, Kumble said that he was honoured by the confidence reposed in him by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) when he was asked earlier this month to continue as the head coach.

"The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff," he said.

However, post this intimation, Kumble was informed for the first time on Monday by the BCCI that captain Kohli had reservations with his 'style' and about his continuing as the head coach.

"I was surprised since I have always respected the role boundaries between captain and coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on," Kumble said.

"Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the coach's role akin to 'holding a mirror' to drive self-improvement in the team's interest," he added.

In light of these 'reservations', Kumble believes that it is best that he hands over the responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.

"Let me reiterate that it has been an absolute privilege to have served as head coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned," Kumble said.

"I also wish to thank the innumerable followers and fans of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever," he concluded.

Amitabh Choudhary, acting secretary of the BCCI, said: "We wish to place on record our sincere appreciation for the immense contribution by Anil Kumble to the team which enabled India to attain the No.1 Test position. Indian cricket needs his continued contribution in various capacities and wishes him all the best in his future endeavour."

UPDATE: Mr. Anil Kumble withdraws from the post of Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. https://t.co/LJB5OOchjv — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2017

Choudhary added that the BCCI will continue to seek the assistance of the CAC in its search for a new head coach. In the interim, MV Sridhar, GM - Cricket Operations, has been deputed to supervise the team management for the West Indies tour.

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar will continue their assignments.

Kumble's term as Head Coach

BCCI had appointed Kumble as the head coach of Team India on June 24, 2016, for a period of one year. The term concluded after the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. However, the chief of CoA, Vinod Rai, had announced on June 12 that Kumble would continue as the head coach for the upcoming West Indies tour.

Kumble's first series as coach was against West Indies in July 2016 where India played four Test matches, winning 2-0. Later, India thrashed New Zealand 3-0 in a Test series.

India also defeated England 4-0 in a five-match Test series in November-December 2016. Kumble's fourth Test series win came against Bangladesh when India went on to dominate and mark a 19-match unbeaten record in Tests.

During a four-match Test series against Australia in January, India lost the first match but made a sensational comeback, beating the Australians in the last two Tests, winning the series 2-1.

India also registered two ODI series wins under Kumble's tenure. Kohli's men defeated New Zealand in a five match ODI series 3-2, followed by a 2-1 win over England in a three match series.