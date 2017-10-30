Be it any ground, any pitch, any bowling attack, runs flow easily from Indian captain Virat Kohli's bat. It was the same on Sunday (October 29) as he brought up his 32nd hundred in One Day Internationals, against New Zealand, at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium.

Kohli is in second place behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) in the all-time ODI century makers list. Many believe the Delhi right-hander will go past the Mumbai batting legend.

The pace at which he is constructing three-figure scores, the 28-year-old right-hander should emulate Tendulkar with ease. But cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties. Nothing can be taken for granted.

The current debate, however, is whether Kohli the "greatest ever" ODI batsman when compared to Tendulkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Ricky Ponting and others.

For former England captain Michael Vaughan, Kohli is "the greatest ever" 50-over batsman. He announced this on his Twitter account on Sunday after Kohli's latest hundred. This ton was second of the series for him.

Thanks to Kohli and Rohit Sharma's tons, India posted 337/6 in 50 overs. In reply, the Kiwis fell short by six runs in a thrilling contest. India clinched the three-match ODI series 3-2. Kohli won the Man-of-the-series award.

"Is @imVkohli the Greatest ever 50 over Batsmen !??? I wouldn't argue against it ....," Vaughan announced.

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones, however, did not agree with this comment from the Englishman.

He replied, "Modern day player yes! But @sachin_rt and @ivivianrichards would have loved the free hit and power plays of today's game!."

Modern day player yes! But @sachin_rt and @ivivianrichards would have loved the free hit and power plays of today’s game! https://t.co/towsSXZYtW — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) October 29, 2017

Kohli's ODI numbers have been astonishing. Yesterday he became the fastest to 9,000 runs, in his 202nd match. He already owns several records in the format and is on way to script many more.

Whenever Kohli scores, the debate of "greatest ever" resurfaces. For now, without a doubt, he is the best in the business. Many would not argue against this.