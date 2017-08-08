Virat Kohli has congratulated Ravindra Jadeja, who on Tuesday, August 8, became the top-ranked all-rounder, according to the recently-released International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

While doing so, the Team India captain came up with a quirky name -- "Sword Master", referring to the all-rounder's famous sword brandishing celebration style.

Big Congratulations to our sword master Mr Jadeja for becoming the Number 1 test all rounder with @ashwinravi99. Well done Jaddu! @imjadeja? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 8, 2017

Jadeja helped India post a mammoth total in the second Test of the ongoing three-match series against Sri Lanka with an unbeaten 70 in the first innings and returned to haunt the hosts with the ball with seven wickets across two innings.

The all-round show saw him leapfrog Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan to the top spot of all-rounder rankings. Notably, Jadeja also is the number one Test bowler, a position he attained after decimating Australia earlier this year with 25 wickets from four matches.

His sword dance was once again on display at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Friday, August 4 -- the second day of the Colombo Test -- after he reached his eighth Test fifty.

Jadeja has made it a habit to celebrate his landmarks on the field by doing the traditional Rajput sword dance. Kohli, who never misses a chance to pull his go-to-man's leg, has mocked the Saurashtra all-rounder for his vibrant celebration style.

The India cricket team star had also revealed the reason behind his quirky moves with the bat on the field.

"It is the trademark Rajputana style. That's what I have been following. Just that I can't bring the sword to the ground, so I do it with the bat," Jadeja told the Hindustan Times in 2016.

Jadeja though has been through an emotional roller-coaster in the last few days.

Hours after he was named the Man of the Match in the Colombo Test, the ICC slapped a one-match ban on the Indian all-rounder for breaching the Code of Conduct. He will thus miss the third and final Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele, starting August 12.