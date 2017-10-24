The year 2017 has been brilliant for Virat Kohli, scoring runs and helping India dominate world cricket as well. His year could end on a major personal high if news reports are to be believed as the India captain could marry his girlfriend Anushka Sharma in December.

Kohli, who is one of the most popular players in Indian cricket, and Bollywood's beauty Anushka have been dating for quite some time.

They have been regularly spotted in restaurants and papparazzis often capture them together as well. Despite a hectic schedule Anushka puts her best foot forward to attend Kohli's matches around the world.

Talking about schedule, both Kohli and Anushka are extremely busy with their work commitments. Reports suggested that Kohli informed about his unavailablity for one of the Test matches against Sri Lanka in November-December, leading to his marriage rumours as well. But, chief selector MSK Prasad has said that Kohli will play in all three Test matches against the islanders.

"There is no confusion and Kohli is available for all the three Test matches against Sri Lanka. We will look at resting him after that. He too deserves rest and the rotation policy will be applicable even for the skipper," Prasad said.

However, he might be rested for the limited overs series, which comprises of three ODIs and same number of T20Is. The first ODI will be played on December 10 and the last match of the tour (3rd T20I) is set for December 24.

So, if one connects the dots, rumours of Kohli getting married in December seem logical.

If they do not get married in December, they might have to wait for some time as India will travel to South Africa, and there is no way that the BCCI will allow him time to miss such a prestigious series. And Kohli being an outright professional will also not want to miss any match in South Africa.

There seems to be a deep chemistry between the cricketer and the Bollywood star, and also look adorable together. Kohli has been quite open about his relationship, and also at times, posts photos alongside Anuskha on social media. Even Kohli's profile picture on Instagram shows the adorable couple together.

They were recently seen in a TV commercial, which took their fans to frenzy as the couple took wedding vows in the video, where they promised to take care of one another.

Now, few days after the video has been released, talks of Kohli getting married has surfaced.

Is this just a coincidence?

Well, we will have to wait for the official announcement.