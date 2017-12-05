Indian captain Virat Kohli hit a half-century in his final international innings of the year during the fourth day of the ongoing third Test against Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 5.

Kohli thereby finished 2017 with 2,818 international runs, which is the most by an Indian batsman in a calendar year.

Staggering numbers!

The world number five Test batsman, who has made it a habit to rewrite record books, hit 1,059 runs, including three double centuries in the longer format of the game at a staggering average of 75.64.

His limited-overs exploits look even more impressive as he amassed 1,460 ODI runs at 76.84 in 2017, hitting six tons in the process. Meanwhile, he also collected 299 T20I runs at 37.37 this year.

Kohli though will not have the opportunity to set the record for most number of international runs in a calendar year as he has been rested for the limited-over series, consisting three ODIs and three T20Is, against Sri Lanka later this month.

The skipper has thus finished third on the coveted list behind Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting. Notably, Kohli just finished 15 runs behind the latter's tally of 2,833, which he scored in 2005.

Most International runs in a year:



2868 Sangakkara @ 53.11 in 2014

2833 Ponting @ 56.66 in 2005

2818 KOHLI @ 68.73 in 2017#IndvSL — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 5, 2017 Kohli's 2017:



Tests - 1059 runs @ 75.64, 5 100s

ODIs - 1460 runs @ 76.84, 6 100s

T20Is - 299 runs @ 37.37, 2 50s



Total - 2818 runs @ 68.73, 11 100s#IndvSL — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 5, 2017

Kohli though was breaking records at will in what proved to be another phenomenal year. The 29-year-old has become the only player to score more than 2,500 runs for two consecutive years.