In an unfortunate event, a 63-year-old retired railway employee and a huge cricket fan attempted self-immolation after Team India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 5 runs on the first day of ongoing first Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Babubal Bairva, from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, was shocked after his favourite cricketer failed to play big. On January 5, Bairva was watching the match alone in his room and got upset after Kohli's innings got over in just a short time. He later poured kerosene on himself and set himself on fire.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma jinxed? Virat Kohli out at 5 against South Africa creates chaos on Twitter; actress trolled

On hearing his cries, his family members and neighbours immediately rushed to his room. They doused the flames and took him to hospital. He sustained burns on his face, head and hands, but his condition is said to be stable, according to News18.

"The man in his statement accepted that he was too upset with the dismissal of Virat Kohli and set himself ablaze," Do Batti police station Assistant Sub-Inspector PS Alawa told News18.

"During the probe, we found no other reason which could have driven Bairva to this extreme step," Alawa added.

The medical report did not indicate that the retired railway employee was drunk when he tried to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, a case has been lodged at Do Batti police station.

This is not the first time a cricket fan has taken such a drastic step after India's performance. In 2017, a Bangladeshi fan committed suicide after India lost to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan won the Champions Trophy in June after defeating India by 180 runs and this did go well with the Indian cricket fan from the neighbouring country. Bidyut killed himself by jumping in front of the train.

"Disheartened by the match result, Bidyut committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train Sunday night," GRP police station Office-in-Charge (OC) Nasirul Islam told Dhaka Tribune.