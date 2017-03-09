India captain Virat Kohli was on Wednesday given the Polly Umrigar award at the BCCI's annual award ceremony and the batsman became the first Indian player to receive the prestigious prize three times.

The 28 year old was in the form of his life last year, as he scored a total of 1215 runs in 12 Tests at an average of over 75. Kohli became the first player to notch a double hundred in consecutive series, albeit with the fourth one coming in 2017 against Bangladesh. He scored 739 runs in 10 ODIs at 92.37 with three hundreds and slammed 641 runs in 15 Twenty20 internationals at 106.83 with seven half-centuries to his name.

Upon receiving the award, Kohli said that he always wanted to become one of the best players in the world. Despite people doubting his abilities, Kohli believed in himself and his talent.

"I always wanted to be one of the top players in the world for sure. So I understood what it would take for me to maintain my form in all three formats. It is very important in transition phase to be available in all three formats and take the country forward" Kohli said.

"All along in my career, there were many people who had doubted the way I have gone about my game. Even now there are doubters and haters all around, but one thing is for sure that I have always believed in myself. I always believed in my heart that if I work 120 per cent every day in my life, I am answerable to no one."

There is no doubt that Kohli is already one of the best batsmen in the game, if not the best, but he also said that he would have not reached this level without the support of his teammates.

Kohli believes the reason why India are a top side is because of the talent they possess in the squad and how his players have stepped up and delivered during difficult situations. He also said that belief has been the key to their success over the last one year.

"Why we are the top side in the world at the moment, is a testimony to the kind of talent we have in the team and how players have stepped up on occasions which helped the team pull through different situations. I thank my teammates for their support, trust and effort," Kohli said.

"We play with a kind of attitude, we don't care about what happens outside that change-room door. That is the attitude I have adopted since late 2015 when I stopped putting pressure on myself.

"I told myself I am working hard enough, I have the talent and I have the ability. I am going to go and express myself, but if I get an opportunity I make sure that I win games".