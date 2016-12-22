The International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier today announced the Test and ODI teams of the year based on player's performances from September 14, 2015 to September 20, 2016. Cricketing legends Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara selected the players for both teams.

England's Alastair Cook was named the captain of the ICC Test Team of the Year; this being the third time Cook has been appointed captain of the Test side. South African fast bowler Dale Steyn was also included in the Test team (this being the eighth time in nine years that he has been selected) while Joe Root, David Warner and Kane Williamson have been chosen for the third consecutive year.

ICC Test Team of the Year 2016 is:

1. David Warner (Australia)

2. Alastair Cook (England) (captain)

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

4. Joe Root (England)

5. Adam Voges (Australia)

6. Jonny Bairstow (England) (wicketkeeper)

7. Ben Stokes (England)

8. R. Ashwin (India)

9. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

10. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

11. Dale Steyn (South Africa)

12. Steve Smith (Australia)

India's Virat Kohli has been named captain of the ICC ODI Team of the Year. South Africa's AB de Villiers has been selected for the sixth time since 2010. Australian teammates Mitchell Starc and David Warner are the only two players who have been selected in both the Test and the ODI teams in 2016.

ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016 is:

1. David Warner (Australia)

2. Quinton de Kock (South Africa) (wicketkeeper)

3. Rohit Sharma (India)

4. Virat Kohli (India) (captain)

5. AB de Villiers (South Africa)

6. Jos Buttler (England)

7. Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

8. Ravindra Jadeja (India)

9. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

10. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

11. Sunil Narine (West Indies)

12. Imran Tahir (South Africa)