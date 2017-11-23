Indian captain Virat Kohli completed 50 international centuries recently. Many feel he is on way to break Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 100 tons in international cricket. The latest is former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who feels the Delhi right-hander can end up with 120 three-figure marks.

During the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka at Kolkata's Eden Gardens earlier this week, Kohli hit an unbeaten 104 to reach to 50-international hundreds milestone. He is the joint fastest to the feat with South African Hashim Amla. Both batsmen took 348 innings to get there.

After Kohli's latest hundred, Akhtar heaped praise on the 29-year-old and felt he is the only one "who can" break Tendulkar's record.

"Virat Kohli is a modern-day great. When it comes to run chases, no one has ever shown better understanding of pacing an innings. Yes he has 50 international centuries now. I think he is the only player who can break Tendulkar's record. But there is no pressure on him. He should just go out there and enjoy the game. He should just look after himself," Akhtar told "Khaleej Times" in Dubai.

"If Misbah-ul-Haq can play until 43, I am sure Virat can play until he is 44. If he plays that long and if he continues to score the way he is doing now, I have no doubt that he is the only one who can do it. In fact, he can hit 120 centuries," he added.

According to Akhtar, Kohli is "the greatest batsman" at the moment but should not be compared with Tendulkar.

"But comparing him to Sachin is not justified. Sachin was an all-time great. In today's era, Virat Kohli is the greatest batsman," he opined.

The Pakistani rued the fact that he could not bowl more at Kohli. "It would have been great if I had played against him a bit more. Unfortunately he was too young towards the end of my career. He only faced one ball from me in Sri Lanka," he recalled.