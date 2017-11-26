Virat Kohli has made record-breaking a habit. The 29-year-old, who has been rewriting record books consistently in the recent past, on Sunday, November 26 surpassed Sunil Gavaskar on the list of most Test centuries by an Indian captain.

Skipper Kohli went past Gavaskar's record of 11 centuries when he hit his second successive ton against Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test in Nagpur. Notably, the Delhi batsman had hit a game-changing 104 in the third innings of the first Test against the islanders in Kolkata last week.

Notably, Gavaskar had taken 74 innings to hit 11 centuries, while Kohli reached there in just 48 innings. The latter now has 12 tons from 49 innings as captain. It was also Kohli's 19th Test century with which he has now taken his international tally to 51.

Ponting, Smith's records broken

Meanwhile, Kohli, who has hit 10 international centuries in 2017, broke Ricky Ponting and Graeme Smith's record of most number of tons by a captain in a calendar year. The Australia great had hit nine centuries on two occasions (2005 and 2006) while the former South Africa captain hit nine as well in 2005.

Most 100s by Indian captains in Tests

12 VIRAT KOHLI

11 Sunil Gavaskar

9 Mohammad Azharuddin

7 Sachin Tendulkar

5 Tiger Pataudi / Sourav Ganguly / MS Dhoni#INDvSL #INDvsSL — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 26, 2017 Most 100s by captains in a calendar year in int’l cricket

10 VIRAT KOHLI (2017*)

9 Ricky Ponting (2005)

9 Graeme Smith (2005)

9 Ricky Ponting (2006)#INDvSL #INDvsSL — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 26, 2017

Kohli puts India in driver's seat

The Indian captain eased to his ton on the morning session of Day 3 as Sri Lankan bowlers came up with yet another spineless display. Kohli, who resumed on an overnight score of 54, came up with a commanding batting display, partnering with fellow centurion Cheteshwar Pujara.

Kohli hit 13 boundaries and kept the scoreboard ticking as he remained unbeaten on Day 3's Lunch on 123 off just 161 balls. He will now look to convert this into a double ton as India are eyeing a huge lead against the visitors.

After the drawn first Test in Kolkata, Indian bowlers, including comeback man Ishant Sharma who picked up three wickets, bowled out Sri Lanka for 205 on the first day of the ongoing Test.

Even as India lost KL Rahul early, comeback man Murali Vijay and Pujara hit centuries during their 209-run stand. Kohli then combined with the latter and the duo added 183 runs together.

Pujara missed out on a double ton as he was dismissed for 143 at the stroke of Lunch.

