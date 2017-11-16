Indian captain Virat Kohli has been breaking records at will by amassing runs in the recent past. However, on Thursday (November 16) the 29-year-old set an unwanted record when he matched Kapil Dev on the list of Indian captains with most ducks in a calendar year.

Kohli, who has been dismissed five times for naught in 2017, has also surpassed the likes MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly. Notably, the former was out for no score four times in 2011 while the latter had suffered the fate twice in his career (2001 and 2002).

Most DUCKS in a calendar year for an Indian captain in International cricket:



5 - Kapil Dev, 1983

5* - VIRAT KOHLI, 2017

4 - Bishen Singh Bedi, 1976

4 - Sourav Ganguly, 2001 and 2002

4 - MS Dhoni, 2011#INDvSL — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 16, 2017

Lakmal runs through top order

Things did not start well for Kohli and Co at Eden Gardens as they lost an important toss against Sri Lanka in the first of the ongoing three-match series on Thursday.

After being put in to bat, the hosts were rocked as early as the first ball on Day 1 as Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal removed KL Rahul with a delivery that nipped and bounced off the wicket. Shikhar Dhawan followed his opening partner back to the pavilion soon after, playing an ambitious shot across the line on a track that was doing too much for batsmen.

Frequent rain interruptions also worked against the Indian batsmen, but Cheteshwar Pujara kept hanging around despite getting beaten umpteen times.

Soon after the Tea break, Lakmal got Kohli with a delivery that seamed into the batsman before trapping him in front. The right-hander even reviewed the umpire's decision, but the decision proved futile.

India were left reeling on 17 for 3 in 11.5 overs when the umpires decided to take the players off the field once again, citing bad light.

Fans troll Kohli

The Indian captain looked uncomfortable against the moving ball during his 11-ball stay, and it seems his short stint reminded fans of his English struggles.

While some were busy trolling the Indian captain, a few expressed concern over Kohli's inability to deal with swinging conditions, especially when the team is set for testing overseas tours, starting with a trip to South Africa in January next year.