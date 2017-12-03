Virat Kohli has been breaking records left and right. The year 2017 has been incredible for the India captain, who has been scoring runs all around the world and across all formats. No wonder, he is regarded as one of the best batsmen in world cricket.

The Delhi man completed his 20th Test century on Saturday, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar and becoming the fastest to score 20 centuries. While Tendulkar had scored in 107 innings, Kohli achieved it in 105.

Kohli has now broken another massive record in Test matches as the India skipper completed his sixth double hundred on Sunday. With this, the 29-year-old has broken Brian Lara's record of five Test doubles hundreds as captain.

Virat Kohli first Test captain to register six scores of 200+

Prev best: five by Brian Lara#IndvSL — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 3, 2017

This has to be an amazing landmark for the India captain, who took over the captaincy from MS Dhoni in December 2014. Ever since, Kohli has led from the front, scoring hundreds after hundreds and he has scored some massive double tons too.

He has become an even prolific run scorer after being handed the Indian captaincy. Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, took some time to score his first double hundred in Tests as it came against West Indies in July 2016.

After that innings, Kohli seems to have found the winning formula to score double hundreds as he has completed the magical mark six times in the last 17 months, which is simply astonishing.

Besides breaking Lara's record, Kohli, with six double tons, has also matched Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag's record of most double hundreds by an Indian. It is just a matter of time when Kohli will become the first Indian to score seven double hundreds or more.

However, one might have to wait for that a bit longer as this is India's last and final Test match of the year. Kohli could break that record in January 2018 as India tour South Africa.