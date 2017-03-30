India captain Virat Kohli has backtracked a little from his post-match comments about his equation with the Australia players changing following a hard-fought Test series.

Right after India had won the series 2-1, thanks to an impressive win in Dharamsala, Kohli, talking to reporters in the post-match press conference said his friendship with the Australian players had taken a hit.

"No, it has changed," Kohli said on Tuesday. "I thought that was the case, but it has changed for sure. As I said, in the heat of the battle you want to be competitive but I've been proven wrong. The thing I said before the first Test, that has certainly changed and you won't hear me say that ever again."

Kohli, at the start of the series, had said, he is quite good friends with several Australian players.

"I'm really good friends with all these guys off the field," Kohli had said before the first Test in Pune. "I know them really well, but I know where to draw the line of friendship. "When you step onto the field, I could be playing against my big brother it wouldn't matter."

However, after taking a couple of days to calm down, Kohli tweeted out a statement, insisting his comments had been "blown out of proportion."

"My answer at the post match conference has been blown way out of proportion," Kohli tweeted. "I did not categorically say the whole Australian team but only a couple of individuals.

"I continue to be in good terms with the few guys I know & who I've played with at RCB & that doesn't change."