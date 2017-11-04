Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's relationship is no more a secret. However, Virat has never hesitated to talk about it even though Anushka is still not very comfortable and has some inhibitions when ti comes to talking about the affair.

During a recent episode of Breakfast With Champions, Virat opened up about Anushka Sharma and said: "I am away from social media and that's the best thing I have done. When Anushka came to Bangalore, she told me, 'Why [do] I have to see what people have written about you? I post stuff but I don't want to read any comments'."

He added: "Sir, it's the magic of my ladyluck. I didn't have any senses before, but ever since the lady has come into my life, she has taught me a lot of things. So I have grown better in the last four years, all because of her."

He also said of her: "My intelligence has grown in these years with her. She has taught me manners, gotten me calm. Also, she taught me how to utilise your potential to the fullest at whatever point you are in your life.

"When I was in my bad phase, the flip in my attitude came because of her. At that time she understood what I was going through. She kept me motivated. Her support helped me push through whatever bad thing I encountered. She was a constant. And then Australia happened, I ended up scoring runs."

The Team India captain went on to add: "Then when I started doing well, she was still there by my side. It was a special thing for both of us because she too faced a lot of flak during that time. People started saying in that bad phase that 'Aisa hi hota hai jab girlfriends ko allow kar dete hain tour pe [This is what happens when you allow girlfriends on a tour]'. So just because these people don't want to, I shouldn't be in a relationship. Ya to shaadi karo ya akele ghumo [Either get married or stay alone], how absurd is that?

"We are in a relationship, we are not committing any crime."

Interestingly, Zaheer Khan was the first person Virat spoke to about his relationship.

He said about that: "He [Zaheer] told me to be real and not try to hide it. I have followed his advice ever since. We are not madly vocal about our relationship. But we don't hide it."