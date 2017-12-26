Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding was a hush-hush but grand affair, and their reception parties are no less. After a gorgeous reception in New Delhi, the star couple now threw another bash at Mumbai.

The Mumbai reception held at St, Regis in Lower Parel began at 8.30 pm on Tuesday. It is reportedly the tallest hotel tower in India with as many as 395 guest rooms, including 27 suites and 39 residential suits.

The event witnessed presence of almost all big names from the world of sports, not just cricket but also others.

Almost all the stars from Team India turned up for Virushka's big event, and also many from other sports. Celebs from the world of Cricket who made their presence felt at the reception include MS Dhoni, Virendra Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ashwin, R.Jadeja, Anil Kumble and many others.

Check pictures and videos of cricket stars present at the gala night.

Anil Kumble arrived !

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a dreamy wedding in Tuscany on December 11, followed by their exotic honeymoon in Rome.

After the private but grand wedding, the newly wed threw the first reception party in New Delhi on December 21 that was attended by PM Narendra Modi as well. Cricketers Suresh Raina and Gautam Gambhir were also part of the celebration.

Truly, Virat and Anushka are doing everything possible to make their wedding a memorable one.

Virat and the gorgeous actress had dated each other for quite some time. They had always been open about their relationship, and the two had announced their marriage together on social media, a day after the private wedding.