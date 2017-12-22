After a secret yet dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma hosted a grand reception at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave in New Delhi on Thursday, December 21.

Besides their family members and a few cricketers, the function was graced by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom the newly-wedded couple had personally handed the invitation card.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma reception: PM Modi, other stars turn up to wish Virushka [PHOTOS+VIDEOS]

Both Virat and Anushka were dressed in Sabyasachi ensemble for the reception night. While Virat wore a "black textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with a hand-woven silk churidar", Anushka looked regal in a red Benarasi sari with "uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from Sabyasachi's bridal jewelry collection."

Later after clicking pictures with the guests, the newlyweds took the dance floor to join the guests and showcase their dance skills. In one of the videos shared online, the actress can be seen dancing like nobody's watching. She is seen showcasing her cool dance moves with a note in her mouth. Virat too shook a leg on a Punjabi number.

Virat and Anushka had tied the knot on December 11 at Tuscany in Italy, The wedding was attended by close family and a few friends at a luxurious resort amid high security. The couple had then flew off to their first honeymoon in Rome.