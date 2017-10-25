Rumours have sparked off recently that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are getting married this December. Their latest commercial together for a clothing brand where they exchanged wedding vows further added fuel to the rumours. Even Kohli recently informed the BCCI about his unavailability in December citing personal reasons.

These chronological events have strongly hinted at their marriage by this year-end. However, it's bad news for Virushka fans as there is no truth in these rumours.

"These are just rumours doing the rounds. No truth to it," the talent agency which manages Anushka told NDTV.

Virat and Anushka have been dating for a very long time now. Earlier, some reported pointed out trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple and hinted at a breakup.

The baseless rumours were put to an end when Virat came out openly in support of his ladylove Anushka after trolls blamed her for the former's bad performance on the cricket field.

Virat and Anushka, dubbed as one of the cutest 'Cricket meets Bollywood' couple, are often spotted together on their secret holiday outings, dinner dates, wedding functions and Bollywood parties. The two also visit the same acupuncturist Dr Jewel Gamadia.

While Anushka is quite reserved in making their relationship public, Virat, on the other hand, openly expresses his feelings for her. Some days back, Virat teased his fans with some secrets he shares with Anushka on the recently aired Diwali special episode with Aamir Khan. The Indian Cricket team captain also shared what he likes or dislikes about Anushka in the episode.

Earlier this year, Virat made his relationship with Anushka official when he posted a romantic message to wish his girlfriend on Valentine's Day. He wrote, "Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make every day seem like one for me. @anushkasharma."

Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me ❤❤. @anushkasharma A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

While the news of Virushka not getting married in December is surely heartbreaking for their fans, but wouldn't it be exciting to see the two lovebirds coming out of their nest and revealing their wedding plans to the world? So fans cheer up and wait for their official announcement.